Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,769. The firm has a market cap of $404.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

