Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. 102,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,485. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

