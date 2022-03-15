Head to Head Contrast: Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

12.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Amicus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,044.58%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 72.67%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.42% -64.28% Amicus Therapeutics -81.98% -87.21% -28.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Amicus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 129.97 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -3.19 Amicus Therapeutics $305.51 million 8.04 -$250.46 million ($0.92) -9.53

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Amicus Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. The company was founded by John Francis Crowley on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.