UniMex Network Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $28,953.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.43 or 0.06599711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,274.83 or 1.00022885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040262 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,578,214 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

