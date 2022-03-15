Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,865,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

