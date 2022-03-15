Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.45

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03), with a volume of 425020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 41.64 and a quick ratio of 41.64. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.18.

Anemoi International Company Profile (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

