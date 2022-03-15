Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.68

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 26122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.
About Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU)
