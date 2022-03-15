AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 526,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,669,705 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 88,949 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 393,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

