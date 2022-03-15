WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $185.69

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.69 and last traded at $185.69, with a volume of 2035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,019,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

