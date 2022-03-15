Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 6.5%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 3,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 115,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

