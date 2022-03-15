Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Grows By 50.0%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 136,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. County Line Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

About County Line Energy (Get Rating)

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.