Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Grows By 50.0%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 136,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. County Line Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.
