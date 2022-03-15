Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 1,900 ($24.71) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.39) to GBX 3,130 ($40.70) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,276.54.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,887. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

