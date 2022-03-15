China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 773,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.5 days.

CHPXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

About China Pacific Insurance (Group) (Get Rating)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.