Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

HPE traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 549,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,067. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,304,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 733,602 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 138,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

