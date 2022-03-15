Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. 91,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,133. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.