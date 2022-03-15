Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits One Day Volume of $21,768.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $21,768.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.40 or 0.06607255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,127.06 or 0.99954416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040711 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,306,877 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

