Vabble (VAB) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Vabble (VAB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Vabble has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $33,174.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

