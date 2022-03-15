Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) to report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.76). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 294.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.53. 5,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,944. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a market cap of $928.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

