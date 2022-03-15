Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

