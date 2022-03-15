Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,916. The stock has a market cap of $981.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80. Alphatec has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The company had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

