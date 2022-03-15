JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $132.49. 644,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,804,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.