Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,265 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $22.83 on Tuesday, hitting $789.20. 882,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,182,498. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $927.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

