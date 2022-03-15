Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 199,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

