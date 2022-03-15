Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in February

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 600 ($7.80) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,723.25.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 749,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.