iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 191,152 shares.The stock last traded at $46.64 and had previously closed at $46.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.