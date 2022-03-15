iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 191,152 shares.The stock last traded at $46.64 and had previously closed at $46.41.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
