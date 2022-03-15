Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of GHM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,138. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. Graham has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.44.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Graham by 9,940.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

