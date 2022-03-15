Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. 222,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,779. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

