ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 244,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 407,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.
About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)
