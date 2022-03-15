Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 37,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 839,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

