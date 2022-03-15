Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 3,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 220,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

SGML has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.