GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Up 12.4%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares rose 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $65.64. Approximately 32,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,368,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.
GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
