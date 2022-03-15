GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Up 12.4%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares rose 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $65.64. Approximately 32,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,368,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.