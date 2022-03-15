Quebecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $10,503.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Quebecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

