DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 26,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.45. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $64,571,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $594,802,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

