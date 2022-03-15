Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will announce $299.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.39 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $256.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,912. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

