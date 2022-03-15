Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) PT at $89.40

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. 14,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,814. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

