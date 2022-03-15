Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.40. 275,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.29. The company has a market cap of $403.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

