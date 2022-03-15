Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 14,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,969. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $786.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 466,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 166,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 444,820 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

