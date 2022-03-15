Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.
Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 14,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,969. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $786.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 466,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 166,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 444,820 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.