Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.22 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

GS traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.33. 64,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

