United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.92. The company had a trading volume of 64,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.