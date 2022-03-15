SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,102. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after buying an additional 220,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

