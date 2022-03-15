Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to report $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $3.73 billion. GAP reported sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in GAP by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.28. 270,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331,810. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

