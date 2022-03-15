Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Decreases By 24.4%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MALRF traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. 616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

About Mineral Resources (Get Rating)

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

