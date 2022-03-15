Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Clear Secure traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 32431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

YOU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,996,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,598,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,800,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

