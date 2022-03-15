B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 182.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $15,603,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

