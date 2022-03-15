Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 26 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $432.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,786. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.