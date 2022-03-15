Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,162 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 399,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,400,035. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $288.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.