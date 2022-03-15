EOG Resources (TSE:EOG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of EOG Resources (TSE:EOGGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$125.00 target price on the stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.