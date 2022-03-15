Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 95 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $132.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a market capitalization of $389.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

