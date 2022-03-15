Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

KTB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,395. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

