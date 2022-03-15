Analysts Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Price Target at $32.83

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HTA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,792,000 after purchasing an additional 627,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

